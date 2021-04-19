Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OFC. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

