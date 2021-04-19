Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for T-Mobile US, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.28.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $133.05 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $85.81 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

