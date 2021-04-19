Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its guidance to EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.83. The stock had a trading volume of 547,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,317. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

