Erin Ator Thomson Sells 7,000 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,969.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STTK traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.15. 93,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,405. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $16,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $1,946,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,893,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STTK. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

