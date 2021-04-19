Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $320.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $265.00.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $289.49 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $294.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

