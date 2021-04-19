Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85.

Eurazeo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUZOF)

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

