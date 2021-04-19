Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

ESEA opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 million, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euroseas will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Euroseas by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

