Evedo 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.98 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Evedo has a market cap of $8.45 million and $9.98 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00087008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.82 or 0.00629176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00040093 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,277 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

