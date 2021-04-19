Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Down to $11.56

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $11.22. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 284 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

