Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $2,545,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Exelon by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exelon by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,145,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.50. 119,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,152,424. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

