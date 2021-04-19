Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.3% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $56.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $239.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

