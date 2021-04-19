EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,700 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 515,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

EYPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.88. 12,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.62. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.52). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

