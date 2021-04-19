Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FURCF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $58.17 on Friday. Faurecia S.E. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.28.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

