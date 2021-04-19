FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 35,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $120.02 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $120.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

