Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of -847.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.41. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.