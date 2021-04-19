Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Earnings History for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Comments


