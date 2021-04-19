Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.5% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $64.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

