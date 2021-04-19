Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 285.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $99,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.66 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $157.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

