Financial Comparison: Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) versus ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Business First Bancshares pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Business First Bancshares and ConnectOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25

Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.09%. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.88, indicating a potential downside of 4.40%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than Business First Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Business First Bancshares and ConnectOne Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $114.18 million 4.25 $23.77 million $1.80 13.04 ConnectOne Bancorp $279.52 million 3.70 $73.39 million $2.25 11.56

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Business First Bancshares. ConnectOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Business First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and ConnectOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 14.98% 8.71% 0.94% ConnectOne Bancorp 21.17% 9.63% 1.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats Business First Bancshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien 1-4 family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, debit and credit cards, and employee and payroll benefits solutions; and night depository, personalized checks, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, lock-box, receivables factoring, correspondent banking, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. The company operates approximately 42 full-service banking centers located in the State of Louisiana and in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers insurance and annuities, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, mobile banking by phone, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture services. It operates through a network of 16 banking offices in Bergen County, 5 banking offices in Union County, 2 banking offices in Morris County, 1 office Essex County, 1 office in Hudson County, 1 office in Mercer County, one office in Monmouth County, 1 office in the borough of Manhattan, 1 office in Nassau County, and 1 office in Astoria, as well as 7 branches in the Hudson Valley. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.