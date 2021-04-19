Financial Review: Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) versus Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Live Oak Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 0 2 0 3.00 Live Oak Bancshares 0 2 2 1 2.80

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.97%. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus target price of $53.20, suggesting a potential downside of 25.70%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Live Oak Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $346.55 million 5.80 $98.74 million $2.01 18.07 Live Oak Bancshares $295.86 million 10.34 $18.03 million $0.44 162.73

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 21.62% 8.29% 1.10% Live Oak Bancshares 10.11% 6.83% 0.57%

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Live Oak Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest demand deposits, money market and savings accounts, customer sweep accounts, and time certificates of deposit; construction and land development loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal or family purposes. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 51 traditional branches and commercial banking centers. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide. The Fintech segment focuses in making strategic investments into emerging financial technology companies. The company was founded by James S. Mahan III on December 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

