Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 56.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

FNCH stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek acquired 88,235 shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

