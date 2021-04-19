First Financial Corp IN Purchases 45 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 160.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $328.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.51 and a 1 year high of $328.67. The firm has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.18.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

