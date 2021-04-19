First Financial Corp IN Sells 203 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Ameren were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,009,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 115.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 102.3% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 87,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $84.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

