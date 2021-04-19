First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $34.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $341.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.