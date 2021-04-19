First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 62,331 Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $11.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $536.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,368,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $12,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.