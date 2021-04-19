First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Infinera were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $31,570,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 952,900 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $6,994,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $5,345,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $30,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,887.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901 over the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.88 on Monday. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

