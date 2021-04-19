First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Trex were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $104.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.