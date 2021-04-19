First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 243.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 67,342 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL opened at $70.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

