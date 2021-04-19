First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Shares of IOVA opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.