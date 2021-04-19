First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 4,100 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 58.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 67.2% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $341.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.92 and a fifty-two week high of $348.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

