First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 242,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,778,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 959,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after buying an additional 855,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 849,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after buying an additional 537,901 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 295,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 203,933 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 107,063 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTXR traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $32.65. 1,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,219. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46.

