FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 116,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 245,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:FPAY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,797. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $45.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.20.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FlexShopper will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of FlexShopper by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 93,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShopper by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

