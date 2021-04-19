FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.77

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.77 and last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 1566896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $216,402,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in FLIR Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,263,000 after acquiring an additional 117,647 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in FLIR Systems by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,720,000 after acquiring an additional 389,522 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in FLIR Systems by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,100,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $70,636,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

