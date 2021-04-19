Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $111.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $112.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at $12,176,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,942 shares of company stock worth $40,726,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

