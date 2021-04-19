Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £147.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £147.85 ($193.17).

Several research firms have recently commented on FLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £150.38 ($196.47) to £162.33 ($212.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of FLTR stock traded down GBX 525 ($6.86) during trading hours on Monday, reaching £151.60 ($198.07). The stock had a trading volume of 232,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,604. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £156.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is £143.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 8,644 ($112.93) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.56 billion and a PE ratio of 531.93.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.