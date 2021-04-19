Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 11,900 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 186,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,643,723. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

