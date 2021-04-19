Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $201,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,249 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 33.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $22.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $614.46. 211,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,496,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $267.11 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.41. The company has a market cap of $382.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

