Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $22.91 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.16% of Cognex worth $22,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Cognex by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,867. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.45.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

