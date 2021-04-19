Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 14,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 26,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1,659.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 53,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

WMT traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.36. 123,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,172,580. The stock has a market cap of $395.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

