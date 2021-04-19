Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:FPRUY remained flat at $$31.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $33.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FPRUY shares. HSBC raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

