FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 8.6%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares dropped 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 652,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 38,676,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at $248,745.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,689,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 48,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after buying an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.