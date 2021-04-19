FunFair One Day Volume Hits $47.11 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00063537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00018767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00086680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.42 or 0.00601067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00039570 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

