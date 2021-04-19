FUNToken Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.77 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $350.01 million and approximately $10.77 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00062379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00086570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $328.63 or 0.00601232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00039111 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

