FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAKE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $57.84 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $392,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $6,842,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.