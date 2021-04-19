FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Issued By Cormark

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Excellon Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:EXN opened at $2.90 on Monday. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Excellon Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Excellon Resources by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 140,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.