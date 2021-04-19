Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) versus Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Critical Analysis

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 11 1 3.08

Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.17%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus target price of $45.42, suggesting a potential upside of 1.39%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 100.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $424.18 million 11.26 $305.57 million $2.46 13.20 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 9.04 $390.88 million $3.44 13.02

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Blackstone Mortgage Trust. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 18.98% 8.44% 1.90% Gaming and Leisure Properties 39.46% 21.46% 5.20%

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Blackstone Mortgage Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

