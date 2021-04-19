Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GNENF opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

