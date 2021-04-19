Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 991,600 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 831,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

GTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.40. 574,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

