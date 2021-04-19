Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,842 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.09.

Shares of HII stock opened at $208.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $210.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

