Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 148,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $535.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $497.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.42 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.